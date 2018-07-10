हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan to play Osho in Karan Johar's next after Thugs Of Hindostan?

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar are all set to collaborate with each other for the first time for a biopic on late spiritual guru Osho. As per a Pinkvilla report, Mr Perfectionist will be seen playing Osho in the film.

Aamir Khan to play Osho in Karan Johar&#039;s next after Thugs Of Hindostan?
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar are all set to collaborate with each other for the first time for a biopic on late spiritual guru Osho. As per a Pinkvilla report, Mr Perfectionist will be seen playing Osho in the film.

The film will reportedly be directed by Shakun Batra of 'Kapoor & Sons' fame. 

The website quoted a source saying that apparently Aamir seems to be very excited about the film and has given his nod to it. The actor, who is known to be very particular about his looks, has already begun preparing for the role. 

"Both Aamir and Karan are gung-ho about the movie because despite knowing each other for so many years, the duo hasn't collaborated before. The film will be jointly produced by both Aamir and KJo.

An official announcement about the film can be expected once Aamir is through with his upcoming film 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. The actor is known to not compromise with his film and sticks to his one project at a time. 

Recently, Aamir said that he was offered to play the role of late Sunil Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju', the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. However, the actor said that he refused to play the role as he he wanted to essay the title character.

During an interaction with media recently, Aamir was asked if he was offered to play the role of Sunil Dutt to which he said, "Hirani approached me with the script and I loved it. He wanted me to play Dutt saab's role. It is a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship. But Sanju's role is unbelievable."

"So as an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay Dutt's role is so wonderful that it won my heart. So in this film, I can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt's, which of course I cannot do because Ranbir (Kapoor) is playing it. So, do not offer me anything," the actor said. 

Tags:
Aamir khanKaran JoharAamir Khan OshoThugs of HindostanShakun Batra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close