Aamir Khan unhappy with Thugs Of Hindostan's VFX after 'disappointing' reactions from fans?

New Delhi: YRF's upcoming action-adventure saw a grand trailer launch amid much fanfare recently. Within days of the launch, the trailer set the internet on the storm and with over 5.44 crore views on the YouTube.

However, as latest reports, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan seems to be tensed about the response that film first official trailer has received by the people. Reportedly, several fans have criticised the trailer saying it wasn't as good as hyped and even questioned the average VFX used in the film.

As per the report from Dainik Bhaskar, a source close to the actor said that Aamir keeps a hawk's eye on audience reaction towards his films. And going by the audience reactions to the trailer, he has got a little worried about the VFX used in the movie. "Aamir is now in talks with the team to see what best could be done to make sure the special effects in the final movie is up to the mark. He has conveyed the message subtly that VFX needs to be of superior quality," he said.

The source added that the actor has suggested the makers to make VFX changes in some of the crucial scenes in the film. Though it is known that it will be highly difficult to change the scenes entirely since the film is only a month away from the release, he is planning to do a few corrections to make those scenes look as best as possible. The film is slated for this Diwali release.

'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.