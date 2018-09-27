हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan urged me to do Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund': Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan will play the role of a professor who builds a soccer team with street kids in 'Jhund', which is the 'Sairat' helmer's first Hindi directorial.

Aamir Khan urged me to do Nagraj Manjule&#039;s &#039;Jhund&#039;: Amitabh Bachchan
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan Thursday said his 'Thugs of Hindostan' co-star Aamir Khan asked him to take up Nagraj Manjule's next 'Jhund'. 

Bachchan will play the role of a professor who builds a soccer team with street kids in 'Jhund', which is the 'Sairat' helmer's first Hindi directorial.

"I remember, when I discussed that with Aamir, he told me I must do this film. And you know what happens when Aamir endorses something... So I am doing that," Bachchan told reporters. "We will start working on the film from November. It is a real-life story. It is about underprivileged children and those staying in slums, a sporting team is made with these bunch of actors," he added.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

'Thugs of Hindostan' brings together two powerhouse performers - Bachchan and Khan on screen for the first time. 

The duo was earlier supposed to star in "Rishta" years ago, but the project never took off. 

Aamir said, "We had a film together that Indra Kumar was going to make called 'Rishta', it was announced very long back. But due to several reasons it could not be made. 

"Since then I was waiting to get an opportunity to work with him in a film. I am glad it happened now. I don't have the guts to say 'no' to a film with Amit ji."

Bachchan also heaped praises on the "Dangal" star, calling him "a brilliant actor and a marketing genius". He also suggested Khan to direct him in a film. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, 'Thugs' releases November 8. 

 

Tags:
Aamir khanAmitabh BachchanThugs of HindostanFatima Sana ShaikhJhundNagraj Manjule

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close