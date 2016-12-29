Aamir Khan wins ‘Dangal’ globally – Here’s how

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has raked in over Rs 150 crores in the Indian market and is inching close to the Rs 100 crore mark in the international arena.

The film based on real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters (Geeta and Babita) has been appreciated by the critics and loved by the audiences.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the global collection figure. According to him, the film has minted approximately 94 crores at the international Box Office.

He tweeted: “#Dangal races towards ₹ 100 cr in the international arena... OVERSEAS - Till Tue: $ 13.82 million [₹ 94.29 cr]. Some screens yet to report.”

#Dangal races towards ₹ 100 cr in the international arena... OVERSEAS - Till Tue: $ 13.82 million [₹ 94.29 cr]. Some screens yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 28 December 2016

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Nasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar was released on December 23.

The film showcases the achievements of Geeta and Babita Phogat, who created a niche for themselves in wrestling, a sport dominated by men.