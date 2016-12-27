Aamir Khan wins ‘Dangal’: Latest Box Office report

Mumbai: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has won appreciation from both critics and audiences. The film which marks Aamir’s return to the silverscreen after a hiatus of 2 years, is raking in the moolah at the Box Office. And within 3 days of its release, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial made it to the Rs Hundred crore club!

Based on the inspiring tale of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, ‘Dangal’ showcases the determination of a father in making his daughters outshine their male counterparts in a sport usually dominated by men.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the Box Office numbers of the film until Monday.

The film which also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar has minted over Rs 132 Crores in the Indian market.

#Dangal has an INCREDIBLE Mon... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr. Total: ₹ 132.43 cr. India biz. FABULOUS! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 27 December 2016

Dangal is Aamir’s third consecutive Christmas release to keep the cash registers at the Box Office ringing. His previous December releases were ‘Dhoom 3’ in 2013 and ‘PK’ in 2014.

Interestingly, Christmas has proved to be extremely auspicious for Aamir as ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘3 Idiots’ also find a mention in the blockbuster films list.