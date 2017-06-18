close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' all set to cross Rs 2000 crore mark at Box Office!

'Dangal', which released on December 23, 2016, highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim in prominent roles.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 14:58
Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Dangal&#039; all set to cross Rs 2000 crore mark at Box Office!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is unstoppable at the Box Office. His latest release 'Dangal' is continuously fetching a good amount of money from China. And, as a result, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now expected to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark soon.

You will be amazed to know that the movie has reportedly already minted more than Rs 1180 crore at Chinese BO. Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently took to Twitter to confirm the same. 

'Dangal', which released on December 23, 2016, highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim in prominent roles.

It was released in India last year.

TAGS

Aamir khanDangalDangal in Chinadangal box officedangal collectionNitesh TiwariMahavir Singh PhogatMahavir Singh Phogat biopic

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; mini trail 1: Anushka Sharma impresses with Gujarati accent, Shah Rukh Khan flaunts &#039;bad character&#039;! - Watch
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' mini trail 1: Anushka Sharm...

Kabir Khan supports Salman Khan&#039;s anti-war comments
People

Kabir Khan supports Salman Khan's anti-war comments

Talent needs education to shape up: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Talent needs education to shape up: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Will soon make an official announcement: Ritesh Sidhwani on &#039;Don 3&#039;
Movies

Will soon make an official announcement: Ritesh Sidhwani on...

R Madhavan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu win at Filmfare Awards South
Regional

R Madhavan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu win at Filmfare Awards Sou...

On Father&#039;s Day, B-Town celebs wish their &#039;superheroes&#039;
People

On Father's Day, B-Town celebs wish their 'superh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video