Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' all set to cross Rs 2000 crore mark at Box Office!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is unstoppable at the Box Office. His latest release 'Dangal' is continuously fetching a good amount of money from China. And, as a result, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now expected to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark soon.

You will be amazed to know that the movie has reportedly already minted more than Rs 1180 crore at Chinese BO. Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently took to Twitter to confirm the same.

'Dangal', which released on December 23, 2016, highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim in prominent roles.

#Dangal @ WW BO (Till Jun 17th 2017)#China - ₹1,185 Crs#Taiwan - ₹ 39.50 Crs RoW - ₹ 744.50 Crs Total - ₹ 1,969 Crs (Nearing 2000 Crs) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 18, 2017

It was released in India last year.