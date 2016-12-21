close
Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tusshar are out with their verdict

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
New Delhi: The previous Bollywood releases of superstar Aamir Khan broke almost all Box Office records and now he plans to take this success streak forward with his upcoming film 'Dangal'. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will be hitting the silver screen this Friday but, apparently, a lot of celebrities have seen the movie already and they are gaga over it.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to actors Arjun Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, a number of showbiz personalities recently took to Twitter to laud 'Dangal'. If all these celeb reviews turn out to be true, then the flick will definitely make Aamir the most bankable actor of B-Town.

Check out the celeb verdict:

'Dangal' is a biographical sports drama film based on wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat. It also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

