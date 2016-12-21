Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tusshar are out with their verdict

New Delhi: The previous Bollywood releases of superstar Aamir Khan broke almost all Box Office records and now he plans to take this success streak forward with his upcoming film 'Dangal'. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will be hitting the silver screen this Friday but, apparently, a lot of celebrities have seen the movie already and they are gaga over it.

From filmmaker Karan Johar to actors Arjun Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, a number of showbiz personalities recently took to Twitter to laud 'Dangal'. If all these celeb reviews turn out to be true, then the flick will definitely make Aamir the most bankable actor of B-Town.

Check out the celeb verdict:

What a film #dangal is !!! Such an important event for the women & sports in our country @aamir_khan inspires us again, spellbound & in awe. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 21 December 2016

#Dangal is the best film I've watched in a long time. And in all probability, will remain so for a very long time. Salute, @aamir_khan Sir! — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) 19 December 2016

Speechless! Infact, at a loss of words to describe how well this film surpasses the expectations that come with an Aamir Khan film! #Dangal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) 20 December 2016

Beautifully emotional, realistic & oh so suspenseful, a feat rarely achieved by a sports film of human spirit! Epic! #Dangal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) 20 December 2016

Just saw DANGAL...haven't seen a better film in a decade......speechless!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 9 October 2016

#Dangal Landmark performance by Aamir,hats off 2the girls& Nitish 4 a nuanced layered emotional experience — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) 20 December 2016

'Dangal' is a biographical sports drama film based on wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat. It also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.