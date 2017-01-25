Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' becomes an all time BLOCKBUSTER!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has indeed a new benchmark for others to follow. Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat in sports biopic 'Dangal' has not just wowed the critics but made its way straight into viewers hearts as well.

After breaking many records and setting new benchmarks, 'Dangal' is certainly on its way creating history. Noted film critic and trade analyst Tara Adarsh tweeted about the latest figures of the film.

He tweeted:

#Dangal [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.83 cr, Mon 94 lacs, Tue 1.01 cr. Total: ₹ 383.10 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2017

Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who self-taught wrestling to daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari—the movie captures the hardships faced by a father while braving many orthodox notions.

The Phogat sisters went on to win many laurels for the country. Geeta is India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg. Her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.

'Dangal' has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and released on December 23 in India whereas in US the film was out two days prior on December 21, 2016.