Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': Check out latest Box Office report!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be welcoming 2017 with open arms, all thanks to the blockbuster success of his latest release 'Dangal'. Interestingly, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has reportedly collected more than Rs 200 crore at the Box Office.

It is being said that the film earned more than Rs 18 crore on day eight. "#Dangal maintains a STRONG GRIP on Day 8... All set for a SMASHING Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr. Total: ₹ 216.12 cr nett. India biz," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It is likely that the movie will do a lifetime business of Rs 300 crore. If this happens, then 'Dangal' will become Mr Perfectionist's second film to cross the mark.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23 this year.