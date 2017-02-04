close
Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues golden spin at box office; 'Haanikaarak Bapu' to celebrate blockbuster success!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:05
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat in sports biopic 'Dangal' has possibly been the best we have seen in that genre so far. The film has not only broken many records but is still spinning money at the box office windows.

Noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter and not only shared the latest figures collected by 'Dangal' so far but also revealed that Aamir will soon be celebrating the huge success amassed by the film.

He tweeted:

Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who self-taught wrestling to daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari—the movie captures the hardships faced by a father while braving many orthodox notions.

The Phogat sisters went on to win many laurels for the country. Geeta is India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg. Her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.

'Dangal' has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and released on December 23 in India whereas in US the film was out two days prior on December 21, 2016.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:05

