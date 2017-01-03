Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues to rule Box Office, likely to surpass lifetime collections of 'Sultan'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again conquered the Box Office. This time, his latest release 'Dangal' is breaking all the records, all thanks to its hard-hitting storyline and breathtaking performances.

You will be amazed to know that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now collected more than Rs 284 crore. Yes, you read that right. It is being said that the movie earned Rs 13.45 crore on its second Monday.

"#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr [updated], Mon 13.45 cr. Total: ₹ 284.69 cr. India biz. SPLENDID!" Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The flick is now likely to cross lifetime collections of superstar Salman Khan's 'Sultan' soon.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr [updated], Mon 13.45 cr. Total: ₹ 284.69 cr. India biz. SPLENDID! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 3 January 2017

It was released on December 23, 2016.