Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' crosses Rs 150 crore mark at Box Office in five days!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release 'Dangal' on Tuesday collected more than Rs 23 crore at the Box Office. Yes, you read that right.

With this, 'Dangal' also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and, that too, in just five days.

"#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr, Tue 23.07 cr. Total: ₹ 155.53 cr. India biz. AWESOME!" Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film is not only performing exceptionally in just India. In fact, it is being accepted wholeheartedly by the global audience. Reportedly, the movie earned more than Rs 76 crore internationally till Monday.

Wow, now that is huge.

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr, Tue 23.07 cr. Total: ₹ 155.53 cr. India biz. AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2016

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.