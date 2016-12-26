Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': Day 4 overseas Box Office report out now!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is already riding high at the Box Office with the release of his sports drama 'Dangal' that has successfully entered Rs 100 crore club within the first three days of its release.

Now, the noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh is out with its overseas collection that stands at Rs 61 crore. Have a look:

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till Sun: $ 9 million [₹ 60.99 cr]. Some screens yet to report. Best in UAE-GCC [$ 2.78 mn] & N America [approx $ 4 mn] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

#Dangal has a PHENOMENAL run in the international markets... Grosses close to $ 9 million in its opening weekend itself... contd. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

The biopic is based on the life of an ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

Geeta is India's first female wrestler to win gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in 55 kgs while her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kgs.

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial hit the theatres on December 23, this year!