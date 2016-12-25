close
Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': Day two Box Office report is finally out!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 12:27
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' is riding high at the Box Office. You will be amazed to know that the film reportedly minted more than Rs 34 crore on Saturday.

This takes the total collections of 'Dangal' to Rs 64.60 crore. 

"#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Does EXTRAORDINARY biz on Day 2... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr. Total: ₹ 64.60 cr. [incl Tamil and Telugu]," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The flick is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Some film pundits are also suggesting that 'Dangal' will emerge as Mr Perfectionist's biggest blockbuster ever.

'Dangal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is based on the real-life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 12:27

