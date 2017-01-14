Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' is UNSTOPPABLE at the box office! Check out latest collections

New Delhi: The year 2016 ended on a rather high note for Bollywood it seems. Thankfully, Mr Perfectionist's sports biopic 'Dangal' based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat got a massive response from the classes and masses alike.

The amazing run of moolah for 'Dangal' remains unstoppable at the box office as the viewers continue to shower their love upon the film which touched many chords. Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who self-taught wrestling to daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari—the movie captures the hardships faced by a father while braving many orthodox notions.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of box office collections for the film which are amazing.

#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 361.81 cr. India biz. ATBB... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017

#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 200 cr in the international arena... OVERSEAS - Till 13 Jan: $ 27.72 million [₹ 188.93 cr]... WOW! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017

The Phogat sisters went on to win many laurels for the country. Geeta is India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg. Her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.

'Dangal' has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and released on December 23 in India whereas in US the film was out two days prior on December 21, 2016.