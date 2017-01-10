Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' makes record, to cross Rs 350 crore mark at Box Office today!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release 'Dangal' is unstoppable at the Box Office. After becoming the highest grosser movie of Hindi cinema, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now making new records at the Box Office.

It is now being said that the movie will cross the pretentious Rs 350 crore mark today. No, we are not kidding. "#Dangal to cross ₹ 350 cr today [Tue]... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 349.65 cr. India biz. ATBB," Hindi movie critic and business analyst taran Adarsh tweeted.

With this, Mr Perfectionist has become the most bankable actor of Indian cinema.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23, 2016.