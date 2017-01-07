Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' set to break yet another MILESTONE record!

New Delhi: After receiving a thunderous response from the classes and masses alike for a power-pack performance of all the characters in 'Dangal', Aamir Khan starrer is on the verge of breaking yet another record—and this time of the superstar himself.

Yes! After surpassing the lifetime box office collections of superstar Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Dangal' is set to leave Aamir's 'PK' behind. 'Dangal' has now become second highest grosser of Hindi films.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He posted:

#Dangal all set to cross #BajrangiBhaijaan *lifetime biz* today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr. Total: ₹ 320.16 cr. India biz. ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2017

After surpassing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Dangal will become the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of Hindi films. Next target: #PK. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2017

The film has already crossed the huge Rs 300 crore figure. 'Dangal' directed by Nitesh Tiwari has been garnering a positive response from all quarters and rightly so. The film is minting huge moolah at the box office and has already left us stumped with its immense success.

The film shows how Mahavir prepared his daughters for the big game despite facing a backlash of his peers. Geeta became India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg whereas Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg.