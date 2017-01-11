Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' SMASHES box office records; biopic crosses Rs 350 cr mark!

New Delhi: It would not be wrong to say that Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's absence from the silver screens for nearly two years has been all paid off really well. 'Dangal', turned out to be one of his best works so far and the audience can't stop showering their love on the film.

Based on the real life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to daughters—Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari despite several odds has broken several records and is continuing its magical spell at the box office windows.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures that 'Dangal' has fetched.

#Dangal crosses ₹ 350 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 353.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017

#Dangal records

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 200 cr: Day 8

₹ 250 cr: Day 10

₹ 300 cr: Day 13

₹ 350 cr: Day 19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017

The biopic has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and portrayed how 'Haanikaarak Bapu' Mahavir, played by Aamir self-taught wrestling to his two daughters Geeta and Babita. The former went on to become India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal 55 kg whereas her sister Babita Kumari won the silver 51 kg.