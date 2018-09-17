Aamir Khan's magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan logo poster out — Watch

New Delhi: The Yash Raj Films on Monday released the first logo of its upcoming larger-than-life film 'Thugs Of Hindostan' through spectacular motion poster.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, the film is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The period action-adventure film revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British empire in the country.

Check out the motion poster here:

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh too share the film's logo poster on Twitter besides announcing that the film will have an extended four-day opening weekend. "#ThugsOfHindostan will have an extended 4-day opening weekend… Being released on a national holiday [Thursday, 8 Nov 2018], will it set new benchmarks on its opening day?... Will it surpass the highest *Day 1* number collected by #Baahubali2 [Hindi version; ₹ 41 cr]?, he tweeted.

#ThugsOfHindostan will have an extended 4-day opening weekend… Being released on a national holiday [Thursday, 8 Nov 2018], will it set new benchmarks on its opening day?... Will it surpass the highest *Day 1* number collected by #Baahubali2 [Hindi version; ₹ 41 cr]? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu with 3D & IMAX formats.

It is to be noted that during the shooting of the film, megastar Amitabh Bachchan suffered from neck and back pain due to the heavy clothing and stunts. Notably, this is Aamir's second time collaborating with Vijay Krishna Acharya and Katrina Kaif, after 'Dhoom 3'.

The film will have a dance sequence featuring Big B, choreographed by Prabhu Deva. It will also reportedly feature sea battles similar to ones seen in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean.

Earlier, Jackie Shroff was to be a part of the film but had to turn the role down due to conflicting commitments.