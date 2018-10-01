हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir Khan's Mahabharata shelved? Here's the truth

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood is gearing up for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan's Mahabharata shelved? Here's the truth
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Aamir Khan may have remained tight-lipped about a film on the Mahabharata, but speculations have been rife that the actor is gearing up for the ambitious project. However, there's a buzz suggesting that the project may have been shelved. But has the actor decided against making the film?

No, according to a  report in After Hrs, the project has not been shelved. 

"Aamir knows the amount of pressure and risks that will come attached with the film. He wants to make it after doing proper research. So he has asked his manager Advait Chandan (director of Secret Superstar) to do the groundwork and only after that is complete, will he check if he has enough material to go ahead with the project. Meanwhile, he will reportedly be seen in the Gulshan Kumar biopic that will go on floors soon after Thugs Of Hindostan releases,"  After Hrs quoted a source as saying.

The film will reportedly be made on a budget of Rs 1000 crores! Yes, that's the speculated budget for the film which will be something like 'The Lord Of The Rings' and 'Game of Thrones' in terms of production value, tweeted Indian Movie Industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

According to dnaindia.com, during an event earlier, Aamir said, “My dream is to make Mahabharata one day, which I have not yet achieved or I haven't even moved towards it. It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day.”

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood is gearing up for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir is sporting curly unkempt hair, stubble and a nose pin for his role named Firangi Mallah.

Thugs of Hindostan directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is slated to release on November 8.

