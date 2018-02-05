Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' to hit 100 million mark in China soon

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan has a solid fanbase in China and the success of his latest production 'Secret Superstar' shows how much his followers adore him. 'Secret Superstar' is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

The project is produced by Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao. The film features 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim in the lead while Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, and Aamir Khan play pivotal parts.

The story revolves around a teenage girl played by Zaira, who aspires to be a singer but faces a tough time convincing her father. The mother-daughter relationship has also been beautifully presented.

'Secret Superstar' continues to set the Chinese Box Office on fire. Although, Aamir is not playing the lead role in the film yet it has managed to amass this number. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#SecretSuperstar braves new films, retains No 1 spot at Chinese BO and nears $ 100 million mark in China... Total till Sun, 4 Feb 2018: $ 91.29 million [₹ 584.60 cr]... Should cruise past $ 100 million on weekdays... REMARKABLE! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

Following its release in the Chinese market, the film has become 2017's second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film overseas, as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all times and the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever overseas.

'Secret Superstar' got ten nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Chandan, Best Actress for Wasim, and Best Supporting Actor for Khan.

It won three Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress (Critics) for Zaira Wasim, Best Supporting Actress for Meher Vij, and Best Playback Singer (Female) for Meghna Mishra.