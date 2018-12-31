Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan faces rejection in China — Here's the latest Box Office collections

New Delhi: Superstar actor Aamir Khan, who ruled the Box Office in China with his films 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar', has somehow failed to weave magic with his latest release 'Thugs of Hindostan'. The film, which received generally negative reviews from both critics as well as the audience in India, didn't witness an impressing growth at Chinese Box Office either.

The epic action-adventure film, which after a two-day run collected Rs 21.56 crore, on Sunday added Rs 11.37 crore to its kitty.

Sharing the latest Chinese Box Office collections of the film, trade analyst and noted film Taran Adarsh wrote, "#ThugsOfHindostan faces rejection in #China... Remained at low levels over the weekend...

Fri $ 1.51 mn

Sat $ 1.56 mn

Sun $ 1.61 mn

Total: $ 4.71 mn [₹ 32.93 cr]

Total includes previews held earlier

#TOH."

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic which the viewers were expecting. It was produced at Rs 335 crore and is said to be the most expensive Bollywood films.

It was also the first time megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for a project. Despite the poor screenplay, both Bachchan and Khan drew praises for their performance in the film.