Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan falls flat at international Box Office — Check out film's latest release

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan tasted humungous success with 'Dangal' last year but looks like his latest ambitious outing 'Thugs Of Hindostan' has proved to be one big disastrous ride for him. The movie has taken a free fall at the Box Office and negative word of mouth publicity has further affected the numbers.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously helmed 'Dhoom 3' and worked with Aamir failed to create the magic which the viewers were expecting. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan came together for the very first time and yet the project turned out to be a disaster.

The action-adventure film, which was presumed to shatter all previous Box Office records, has even fallen flat internationally. At overseas collections, the film stands with net collection of Rs 62 crore, which is far behind looking at last few releases of Aamir.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures of weekend two. He wrote: "#ThugsOfHindostan fizzles out in international markets... OVERSEAS total after Weekend 2: $ 8.65 million [₹ 61.89 cr]... Breakup of key markets:#USA + #Canada: $ 1.93 mn#UAE + #GCC: $ 3.02 mn#UK: $ 890k

Rest of the World: $ 2.81 mn

Few cinemas yet to report... #TOH."

The YRF production received a lukewarm response from the audiences and critics alike. 'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films.

Have you seen it?