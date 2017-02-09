Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' female lead search intensifies! Is it Alia Bhatt vs Shraddha Kapoor?

New Delhi: Aamir Khan not only gets into the skin of his character on the reel but also delves completely into the whole process of making that venture the best. After 'Dangal' immense success, it is now time for Aamir to kickstart the shooting of his next much-talked about project starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead with him.

Well, with that star cast, the anxiety level is already high. But what about the female lead? According to Bollywood Life.com, there is a whole new twist in this tale. The report mentions that earlier it was said that Aamir is keen on having Alia Bhatt on board as he felt she is highly talented, leaving producer Aditya Chopra in a fix, who wanted YRF favourite Vaani Kapoor as the lead.

However, yet another actress whose name has cropped in the list is Shraddha Kapoor. The report has been originally attributed to Filmfare, and it says that Shraddha recently gave a look test for 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Although, no official word has been made on the subject as yet, we really wonder who will finally bag the coveted project!