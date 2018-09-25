Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' leaked poster creates a storm online—Check inside

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' most ambitious project 'Thugs Of Hindostan' is the newsmaker these days. After sending the social media into a tizzy with its cool way of introducing the characters, the buzz right now is about its leaked poster.

A day before, Aamir Khan's look from the movie was unveiled and yet again he pulled off a 'PK'. The class actor looked hilarious and intriguing at the same time. Now, the internet is flooded with a leaked poster of 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and it's making everyone jittery about whether it's a real one or a fan made fad.

Several social media pages and fan clubs have shared the poster on Instagram. Check it out here:

'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 7, 2018.