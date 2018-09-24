हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' trailer to be unveiled on this special date

Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Thugs of Hindostan&#039; trailer to be unveiled on this special date
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' one of the most ambitious projects 'Thugs Of Hindostan' is creating the right kind of buzz these days. After introducing the lead characters, all eyes are set on watching the full-fledged trailer of this classic drama.

According to BollywoodLife.com, the makers are keen on releasing the trailer on veteran filmmaker late Yash Chopra's birth anniversary. The source was quoted as saying, “Thugs of Hindostan is an incredibly special film for Adi. It is not only YRF’s biggest production, it is also the biggest film of the Indian film industry. Thugs is a visionary project. It is going to be a stand out product in terms of scale and imagination. It will match the visual scale of any big-ticket Hollywood film that audiences have seen. Yash Chopra is a legend whose films and imagination shaped Bollywood as it stands today. He was a path-breaker, content disruptor and a true innovator. So, Adi and Aamir discussed and decided to release the trailer on the birth anniversary of the iconic film-maker Yash Chopra. It is a salute to his genius vision.”

Yash Chopra's birth anniversary is on September 27.

Thugs of Hindostan features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 7, 2018.

 

