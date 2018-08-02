Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain's 'Loveratri' trailer date out—Check new poster

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his smashing debut in Bollywood with 'Loveratri'. The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF). It also marks the debut of Warina Hussain.

The makers have shared a new poster along with the trailer release date. Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and shared the news. She wrote: “Every father-daughter relationship is special... And this one looks special too. Can't wait for the #Loveratri trailer. Wish you all the luck and love @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain! #LoveTakesOver in 4 days. #6thAugust.”

The film is set to release on October 5, 2018. 'Loveratri' presents a love story based on the backdrop of vibrant Navratri festival. Remember the first poster showing the lead pair with dandiya sticks in their hands? Well, this one is surely going to be a colourful affair.

The romantic saga marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films production house.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to begin work on his next 'Bharat'. It is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri and will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was playing the lead opposite Salman in the film but now Katrina has come on board making it an even bigger venture. The Sal-Kat fans can't be happier as their last outing together 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was a blockbuster.

'Bharat' also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal parts. The film will hit the screens on Eid next year.