Abhay Deol-Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu new poster out

New Delhi: Talented stars Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa have joined forces for an upcoming project titled 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. The unusual film title released a new poster on social media and the fans will be mighty impressed.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster, writing, "New poster of #NanuKiJaanu... Stars Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa... Directed by Faraz Haider... 20 April 2018 release."

New poster of #NanuKiJaanu... Stars Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa... Directed by Faraz Haider... 20 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/TLPJvYrT0I — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2018

Helmed by Faraz Haider, 'Nanu Ki Jaanu' is a dark comedy the story of which revolves around a Delhi land mafia agent, played by Abhay, who tries to deal with the arrival of a ghost in his apartment. The film is slated to release on April 20.

Abhay is reportedly working in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' where he will be seen romancing Katrina Kaif. The talented star was last seen in 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi' which was liked by the audiences.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa made her stunning debut in Bollywood with Hansal Mehta's much acclaimed 'CityLights' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The two are rumoured to be dating in real life.

She played a pivotal part in ALTBalaji's much-acclaimed web-series 'Bose: Dead/Alive' starring Rajkummar in the lead role.