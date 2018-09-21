हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmarziyan

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Manmarziyan fails to weave magic at the Box Office

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's most-awaited film starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal has failed to weave magic at the box office. The film despite having a known genre, amazing soundtrack and youth-centric content, couldn't make an impact at the Box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "Despite popular genre, well-like soundtrack and youth-centric content, #Manmarziyaan doesn’t register an impact at the BO... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr, Mon 2.10 cr, Tue 1.80 cr, Wed 1.45 cr, Thu 1.72 cr. Total: ₹ 21.40 cr. India biz."

'Manmarziyaan' was earlier slated to release on September 21, 2018, but the film released a week earlier, on September 14. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture. Kashyap's last release 'Mukkabaaz' had won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.

