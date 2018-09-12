Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's 'Manmarziyaan' gets certified by British Censor Board

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Manmarziyaan' has created quite a buzz with its quirky trailer. The romantic drama marks Abhishek's return to cinema after a gap of two years.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared that the film has been certified by the Britsh Censor Board. He wrote, "#Manmarziyaan certified 12A by British censors on 11 September 2018. Approved run time: 155 min 35 sec [2 hours, 35 minutes, 35 seconds]... #Overseas"

#Manmarziyaan certified 12A by British censors on 11 September 2018. Approved run time: 155 min 35 sec [2 hours, 35 minutes, 35 seconds]... #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2018

'Manmarziyaan' was earlier slated to release on September 21, 2018 but now the film will release a week earlier, on September 14. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture. Kashyap's last release 'Mukkabaaz' had won critical acclaim. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.