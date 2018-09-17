Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's Manmarziyaan Box Office collection dips on day 3

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Manmarziyaan' witnessed a good growth on day 2 of its release after a dull start. However, the romantic-comedy film saw a dip again on the third day.

As per industry expert and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected only Rs 5.70 crore on the third day, i.e. on Sunday, which is much below the expectation level considering it was only the first weekend.

He shared the business collection of the first three days of the film on Twitter writing, ""#Manmarziyaan has a low weekend... Although the biz saw good growth on Day 2 [45.17%], it didn’t grow much on Day 3 [11.55%]... Weekend biz should’ve been higher due to the popular genre and music... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 14.33 cr. India biz."

The romantic drama marks Abhishek's return to the big screen after a gap of two years. He was last seen on the big screen in 2016 released 'Housefull 3'

'Manmarziyaan' was earlier slated to release on September 21, 2018 but the film released a week earlier, on September 14. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and is produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dulquer Salmaan were cast to play the lead roles but soon the original cast was replaced with the new one. Junior Bachchan, Taapsee and Vicky have not worked together on the big screens and this adds to the freshness of the film.