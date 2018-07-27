हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Manmarziyan' gets a new release date—Check inside

It will now hit the screens on September 14, 2018. 

Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s &#039;Manmarziyan&#039; gets a new release date—Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been missing from the filmy scene for quite some time now but the fans can now rejoice as he will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyan'. The makers have unveiled the new release date of the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#Manmarziyaan gets a new release date... Was slated for release on 21 Sept 2018... Will now release one week earlier: 14 Sept 2018... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal... Directed by Anurag Kashyap... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation.”

The film has been written by Kanika Dhillon. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. It has been jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Manmarziyaan began filming in February 2018.

It will now hit the screens on September 14, 2018. Earlier, it was scheduled to release a week after.

'Manmarziyaan' will be screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Tags:
ManmarziyaanManmarziyaan filmManmarziyaan release datemanmarziyaan castAbhishek BachchanBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close