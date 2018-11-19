हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kedarnath

Abhishek Kapoor shares an interesting fact behind this 'Kedarnath' pic of Sushant Singh Rajput

Before the release, Abhishek took to Instagram to share some trivia behind the Kedarnath shoot along with a pic of Sushant.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film 'Kedarnath' is high on the buzzword. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. Trailer of 'Kedarnath' had dropped a while ago and garnered a lot of attention. The trailer shows tale of two lovers and keeps you on the edge of your seat till the very end.

The film is slated to release on December 7.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on

The caption narrates an interesting fact. It says, “On june 16 th, 2013 a massive cloud burst along with the bursting of chorabari lake that sat way up on the mountains above the kedarnath temple, brought down an unimaginable amount of water that eventually destroyed innumerable villages and thousandsn lost their lives. Despite all that destruction the temple stood its ground. This was due to a massive boulder that rolled down and parked it self right behind the temple and protected it.. all the prayers and faith of pilgrims and the power of shiva made that possible.. I Believe That.. that rock today is called #bhimshila .. before the start of our shoot @sushantsinghrajput sitting ahead of that rock, meditating and harnessing the energy/blessings of #bholenath for the journey ahead #jaibholenath #shambhoo #kedarnath @saraalikhan95 @rsvpmovies @gitspictures @pragyadav #ronniescrewvala”

