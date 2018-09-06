हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in new film

Mumbai: Actor Adah Sharma will be seen opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in a yet-to-be-titled thriller drama film.

Neil has turned producer with the film that will mark the directorial debut of his younger brother Naman.

"I'm playing a fashion entrepreneur. Fashion and style is very innate to my persona. I've grown up watching films like 'Me Before You', so I instantly connected with my character that lends an emotional graph to the film," Adah said in a statement here. 

Neil says it is a daunting task to produce a thriller drama in Bollywood, a genre which is quite popular in Hollywood but has not been explored in India.

"Our entire casting is quite offbeat because we don't want to embrace a tried and tested formula. There are so many stories to be told, so many new faces to be discovered and I'd like to use NNM Films as platform to showcase raw talent," he added.

Adah will also be seen in "Bypass Road" for which she will start shooting once she the completes London schedule of "Commando 3". 

She is also working on her Tamil debut, "Charlie Chaplin 2" alongside Prabhu Deva.

Neil has a string of films in his kitty, including "Saaho", "Firrkie" and "Ikaa". 

 

Adah SharmaNeil Nitin MukeshCommando 3Bollywood

