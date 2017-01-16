Aditya Roy Kapur - Shraddha Kapoor's 'Ok Jaanu': Check out opening weekend Box Office collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actors - Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor – starrer 'Ok Jaanu' did not quite work wonders at the Box Office during its opening weekend. The Shaad Ali directorial only collected Rs 4.82 crore on first Sunday.

Well, this is pretty disappointing keeping in mind the pre-release hype. Total collections of the movie have now crossed Rs 13 crore mark.



"#OkJaanu saw limited growth... Affected on Sun due to cricket match... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. India biz," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With 'Ok Jaanu', Aditya has once again shared screen space with Shraddha. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in prominent roles.

#OkJaanu saw limited growth... Affected on Sun due to cricket match... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 16 January 2017

The flick is an official remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster 'O Kadhal Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.