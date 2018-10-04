Aditya Roy Kapur to do a film with Anurag Basu - Deets inside

Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapur, who has Kalank and Sadak 2 in his kitty, may team up with ace filmmaker Anurag Basu for a multi-starrer based on a subject similar to 'Life in A... Metro'. The hunk of an actor has been approached by producer Bhushan Kumar for a part in the film, and the former has agreed to do it.

According to a report in After Hrs, Aditya will be paired with Taapsee Pannu, who is on a roll now.

"Unlike the other three stories, Taapsee and Adi’s plot will have a funny take on love," After Hrs quoted a source as saying.

If everything goes well, it will be Aditya's first film with Taapsee. The film may also have Saif Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh on board.

Aditya made his presence felt with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Action Replayy and Guzaarish in 2010. But he made his debut as the lead actor with Aashiqui 2 in 2013. The film went on to become a massive hit at the Box Office. In the same year, his film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles turned out to be a blockbuster. However, since then, Aditya has been looking for a successful film because Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu failed to cast a spell on moviegoers.

On August 17 this year, Basu tweeted: "Casting of an ensemble cast film can only be locked after securing combination dates of all the actors.Bohut mushkil kaam hai,sab ke calendars ek saal ke liye full hain.Aur mein ghode pe sawar hun. Will keep you posted. Final cast will be announced soon."

'Life in a... Metro' (2007) had an ensemble cast. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Konkana Sen Sharma, Nafisa Ali, Dharmendra, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Sharman Joshi and Irrfan Khan.