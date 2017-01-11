Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Ok Jaanu' have uncanny similarity, highlights Shraddha Kapoor

New Delhi: The super hit duo of Bollywood film 'Aashiqui 2' - Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor – will once again be spilling charm all over this Friday with their upcoming movie 'Ok Jaanu'. But, did you guys know that these two flicks hold an uncanny similarity?

If not, then let us enlighten. You will be amazed to know that the career graph of this on-screen couple has been pretty identical before these two films.

"I was telling him (Aditya) the other day that before 'Aashiqui 2,' we came from two films, which did not do well. And the same thing is happening now. Both our previous films did not do that well. I hope 'Ok Jaanu' forms the same kind of connection. We hope to get that kind of love," ANI quoted the 29-year-old actress as saying.

Wow, if this logic is to be believed then 'Ok Jaanu' will also emerge as an equally massive hit as 'Aashiqui 2'. At least, they are hoping so.

The Shaad Ali directorial will be releasing on January 13 this year. It also stars Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.