Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Ok Jaanu' have uncanny similarity, highlights Shraddha Kapoor
New Delhi: The super hit duo of Bollywood film 'Aashiqui 2' - Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor – will once again be spilling charm all over this Friday with their upcoming movie 'Ok Jaanu'. But, did you guys know that these two flicks hold an uncanny similarity?
If not, then let us enlighten. You will be amazed to know that the career graph of this on-screen couple has been pretty identical before these two films.
"I was telling him (Aditya) the other day that before 'Aashiqui 2,' we came from two films, which did not do well. And the same thing is happening now. Both our previous films did not do that well. I hope 'Ok Jaanu' forms the same kind of connection. We hope to get that kind of love," ANI quoted the 29-year-old actress as saying.
Wow, if this logic is to be believed then 'Ok Jaanu' will also emerge as an equally massive hit as 'Aashiqui 2'. At least, they are hoping so.
The Shaad Ali directorial will be releasing on January 13 this year. It also stars Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Arjun Kapoor shoots a song in Gurudwara for 'Mubarakan' and it makes him feel at peace!
- Want to date Suhana? Daddy Shah Rukh Khan has some serious rules for you
- 'Sasural Simar Ka' lead Dipika Kakar QUITS the show!
- The Ghazi Attack TRAILER: Rana Daggubati starrer will touch your patriotic chord right away!
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut's major body transformation will MOTIVATE you!
- Aamir Khan’s latest tweet about ‘Dangal’ will make you happy
- ‘Padmavati’: THIS Bollywood biggie may make a special appearance in Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s magnum opus
- Deepika Padukone's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' director has important advice for all fans!
- Rani Mukerji to make comeback with THIS director’s film?
- Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' will have THESE leading ladies—Guess who!