After Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh to work with Shah Rukh Khan?

New Delhi: 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after the stupendous success of his maiden Bollywood venture. The sports drama saw her play the elder daughter Geeta of Mahavir Phogat. Her performance was widely appreciated and helped her gain a footing in the industry.

She played Aamir Khan's daughter in 'Dangal' and then went to essay yet another interesting character of a pirate in 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. However, this time the movie tanked and did not fetch the desired results. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif beside Fatima in the lead role.

Now, the buzz is that after working with Mr Perfectionist, the young and talented Fatima is set to share the screen space with none other than the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Fatima is the front-runner for a role in SRK starrer 'Salute'.

The report quotes a source as saying that the makers are still hunting for the female face and they are quite impressed with Fatima's acting skills. However, nothing has been officially decided as yet. Other big names are also being considered for the part.

SRK will be seen playing Air Force officer Rakesh Sharma who travelled to space. The shooting of the biopic will reportedly commence from February this year.