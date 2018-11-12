हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Mukerji

After China, Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki' sets Hong Kong Box Office on fire

The film by Sidharth P Malhotra is high on content and performance by all the actors.

After China, Rani Mukerji&#039;s &#039;Hichki&#039; sets Hong Kong Box Office on fire
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented actress Rani Mukerji's first outing 'Hichki' post her brief maternity break has set the ball rolling for her future projects. The actress's performance has been appreciated not just in the country but abroad as well. Her movie did a fabulous business in China and now it has impressed the viewers in Hong Kong as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

He wrote:

'Hichki' has been produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films' banner. It happens to be an adaptation of the book titled 'Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had' by Brad Cohen, of which Yash Raj Films acquired the rights.

The film shows Rani as Naina Mathur, a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Her zest for her profession is so high that no special condition can come in the way of her achieving the dreams she has.

'Hichki' released in India on March 23, 2018, and received a positive word of mouth publicity.

The film also stars veteran actors such as Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Rani delivered one of her career-best performance in 'Hichki' after 'Black'.

 

 

 

