After Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' takes China Box Office by storm!

New Delhi: The Chinese moviegoers are complete Bollywood buffs and the Box Office performances of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan starrer Dangal bear testimony to the aforementioned fact.Now, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium has earned over 100 crores in just three days.

After Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' has weaved magic in China. The film has recently released in the neighbouring country and has received a humungous response at the box office.

Sharing the total earnings, Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Riding on extremely positive word of mouth, #HindiMedium packs yet another SOLID DAY in China... Crosses ₹ 100 cr in 3 days... Eyeing fruitful innings at China BO...

Wed $ 3.42 mn

Thu $ 6.29 mn

Fri $ 6.04 mn

Total: $ 15.75 million [₹ 102.29 cr]"

For the release of Hindi Medium, the Chinese authorities opted for the film's teaser poster instead of the main poster.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement: "There's a unique twist in this tale. 'Hindi Medium' is content-driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth."

Hindi Medium is a comedy-drama set in the backdrop of Delhi. It revolves around a husband and a wife who go out of their way to get their daughter admitted to a big school and give her the best education so that the elite in the city accept her.

(With IANS inputs)