हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

After Malta, Salman Khan arrives in Dubai for Bharat shoot

Will leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani follow him anytime soon?

After Malta, Salman Khan arrives in Dubai for Bharat shoot
Image courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, who has been shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's highly-anticipated film 'Bharat',  has left for Dubai for the next schedule of the film. The actor was snapped on Friday night along with his designer Ashley Rebello at the Abu Dhabi airport. 

Salman looked a dapper dressed up casually in a green tee and denim at the airport. In fact, one of the Twitter users even shared a photo of the actor striking a pose with an air-hostess. 

Take a look at the post here: 

Salman Khan

Film's co-producer Atul Agnihotri also shared a video on his social media handle from the airport along with the caption '#Bharat in #AbuDhabi'. 

Salman along with the entire cast and crew of 'Bharat' and his family members recently returned from Malta where he filmed the second shooting schedule of the film. Lead female actresses of the film Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani had also joined him in Malta for the month-long schedule. 

Salman has been keeping his fans updated ever since he started shooting for the project. With him travelling to Dubai for the third shooting schedule of the film, we are eagerly waiting for new sets of pictures to arrive on his social media accounts. 

'Bharat' is produced by Salman s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri and is set to hit the screens during the Eid weekend in 2019. The film is the official remake of a Korean film titled, An Ode To My Father. 

Tags:
Salman KhanBharatAtul AgnihotriSalman Khan BharatAli Abbas ZafarEidMaltaBharat Dubai

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close