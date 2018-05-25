After Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda joins Akshay Kumar-Ritesh Deshmukh's Housefull 4

New Delhi: 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' fame Kriti Kharbanda is the latest actress from the tinsel town to have been roped in for 'Housefull 4', said a Pinkvilla.com report.

Apart from Kriti, the multi-starrer comedy will also star Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde. Earlier, actresses like Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiara Advani were considered to be in the race to play one of the female leads in the film.

The film, which is the fourth installment of the hit series 'Housefull', is speculated on the floors in July this year and will likely be shot in India and London.

'Housefull 4' also features Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh as male leads. It will be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with Fox Star Studios. This is Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios' third project together after 'Judwaa 2' and 'Baaghi 2'.

Interestingly, all the previous three installments had featured Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh. 'Housefull 4' will mark Sajid Khan's return to the 'Housefull' family because he was replaced by Sajid-Farhad to direct the third edition. The film will also mark Bobby Deol's first association with the 'Housefull' gang.

The franchise began with Housefull on Apil 30, 2010 and had Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta and Arjun Rampal on board. Housefull 2 hit theatres on 6 April 2012 while the third instalment released on 3 June 2016.

Meanwhile, the fourth installment of the film is touted as the first Indian comedy which would release in 3D and also the most expensive Indian comedy film of all time.

As per Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be themed on reincarnation and will hit the screens during Diwali 2019.