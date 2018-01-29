After Prabhas, Baahubali writer keen to work with Shah Rukh in revenge drama

New Delhi: After writing 'Baahubali' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' for Prabhas and Salman Khan respectively, KV Vijayendra Prasad is now keen to work with the Bollywood’s King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you heard it right. The septuagenarian has penned a revenge drama keeping Shah Rukh in mind and has reportedly even approached him for the same.

A report said that Prasad flew down from Hyderabad to meet Shah Rukh and narrated him the story.

It shouldn't be forgotten that apart from writing scripts for films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Baahubali', Prasad has also penned down Kangna Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. He has also been roped in to script sequels of Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Nayak' and Akshay Kumar’s 'Rowdy Rathore'.

A source revealed to DNA that the film is a revenge saga and will have lots of drama and action. Like all his previous films, his latest untitled film will also be mounted on a huge canvas.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, on the other side, hasn't given his nod for the film yet. He is currently busy with Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' and will take a call on any other project only after he completes Rai's project, in which he is playing a dwarf. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles.