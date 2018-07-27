हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

After Priyanka Chopra's exit from 'Bharat', will Katrina Kaif join forces with Salman Khan?

'Bharat' stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

After Priyanka Chopra&#039;s exit from &#039;Bharat&#039;, will Katrina Kaif join forces with Salman Khan?

New Delhi: In a startling turn of events, desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who was earlier set to make her comeback in Bollywood with 'Bharat' has left the project. After speculation caught fire, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the news on social media wishing her well.

Ali, who has previously worked with PeeCee in YRF's 'Gunday' wrote: “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

Well, if you read between the lines, looks like Priyanka has a special reason to leave a huge project like 'Bharat' midway. Reports are rife that the actress is apparently all set to marry her current beau Nick Jonas.

Yes! And if that is true, then it's celebration time for the talented actress.

Of late, there has been a lot of buzz about Priyanka and Nick as they are regularly spotted hanging out with each other. The buzz about Priyanka and Nick being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. Priyanka's recent spotting at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

'Bharat' stars Salman Khan in the lead and now all eyes will be set on the next actress who bags the huge project. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was speculated to star in the film but later PeeCee's name was finalised.

Now that Priyanka has quit the project, looks like the next best ideal choice to star opposite Salman is Katrina. Their on-screen chemistry spills magic and the two have a massive fan following to too.

Who do you think should be cast opposite Salman in 'Bharat'?

Priyanka Chopra Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Bollywood Ali Abbas Zafar Bharat

