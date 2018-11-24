After Punjab, Salman Khan heads to New Delhi with Katrina Kaif for Bharat shoot

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani's 'Bharat' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The gripping teaser of the film was revealed in August this year and had left fans even more excited for the film.

Along with the makers - Ali Abbas Zafar and Atul Agnihotri, Salman too has been giving the fans regular updates from the sets. Recently, Salman and Katrina shared their looks from the film by posting a picture on Instagram. In the pic, the lead actors were seen standing at the Wagah border with their backs facing us.

And now, Salman's brother-in-law and film producer Atul Agnihotri revealed on the social media that the team has headed to New Delhi for the next schedule. Sharing a video on Instagram, Atul wrote, "#Bharat in #Delhi @bharat_thefilm @beingsalmankhan."

Take a look at the video in which Salman is sitting on the front seat of the car adjusting his seatbelt:

Yesterday, Zafar too had shared the news by sharing a photo of Katrina and wrote, "Katrina kaif , script reading sessions, shoot begins in Delhi tomorrow @Bharat_TheFilm."

Katrina kaif , script reading sessions , shoot begins in Delhi tomorrow @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/fGkVFhzraT — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 23, 2018

'Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh playing pivotal roles. The shoot of the film began in July this year. Earlier, the team as shot in Mumbai, Malta, Abu Dhabi and Punjab's Ludhiana.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition. 'Bharat' is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.