After Sajid Khan's exit from 'Housefull 4', this director to step in—Deets inside

New Delhi: A day after filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as the director of 'Housefull 4' over sexual harassment charges leveled by a former assistant director Saloni Chopra, a new helmer is set to step in. The director has been accused of these charges by the victim who shared her #MeToo story on social media, leaving fans shocked and disgusted.

According to BollywoodLife.com report, Farhad Samji of 'Sajid-Farhad' jodi will step in as the director of 'Housefull 4'. Incidentally, Sajid-Farhad had directed the previous 'Housefull 3', and the venture has fetched good numbers at the Box Office.

After sexual harassment accusations, Sajid Khan took to his Twitter and announced that he will be stepping down as the director of the film in the wake of these allegations against him. Check out his post:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in the movie also tweeted about the same and said that such news is disturbing and that he has urged to the producers to cancel the shoot of 'Housefull 4' until further investigation.

No official statement has been made as such regarding the new director of 'Housefull 4' as of now.

'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is the fourth instalment of the Housefull series, and the third to be directed by Sajid Khan who also directed the first two instalments.

It is slated to hit the screens this year during Diwali.