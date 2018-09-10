After Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan to do a film with Varun Dhawan?

Mumbai: Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. The 23-year-old pretty girl was roped in by Abhishek Kapoor for a film titled Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and later by Karan Johar for Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

The latest about Khan is that she is being considered for a film with Varun Dhawan. According to an online portal, Varun Dhawan's next with his father David will be produced by his elder brother Rohit Dhawan. Dhawan's home production will revive the 'No.1' series made popular by Govinda.

The supposed new film will mark the debut of Rohit as a film producer and the second collaboration of real-life father-son duo David-Varun Dhawan after 'Main Tera Hero' in 2014.

Varun, who made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of The Year, is one of the most sought-after actors in the Tinsel Town today. He is currently looking forward to the release of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, his first film with Anushka Sharma. He has Kalank, Karan Johar's multi-starrer in his kitty apart from a dance-themed film with Remo D'Souza in his kitty.

Sara, on the other hand, is gearing up for her debut film. There are reports suggesting that her first film Kedarnath (scheduled for release in November) may release next year. And if this turns out to be true, then Simmba will mark her Bollywood debut.