After 'Takht', Janhvi Kapoor to play Indian Air Force Officer in Karan Johar's next?

Janhvi will play the role of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena.

New Delhi: The beautiful and talented Janhvi Kapoor is currently the talk of the town! The actress made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' and received a warm welcome from the audience and critics. Janhvi starred along with Ishaan Khatter and both star kids were absolutely fantastic in the film. After 'Dhadak', Janhvi will be seen in 'Takht'. The film will be a period-drama by K Jo and has an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Well, if reports are to be believed, Janhvi has bagged yet another Karan Johar film and this one will have her playing the role of an air-force officer!

A Mumbai Mirror report says that Janhvi will play the role of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena.

Gunjan was one of India’s first female combat aviators to be posted in the Kargil war of 1999. In the year 1994, Gunjan, along with Srividya Ranjan was one of the 25 women who had come together to form the first batch of female IAF trainee pilots. In the year 1999, Flight Lieutenant Saxena and Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan were posted to carry out medical evacuations, spot Pakistani positions, and drop supplies to the war zone. The two brave women flew in and out of the danger zone, despite being unarmed and defenceless.

A source told Mumbai Mirror that Janhvi has already met Gunjan to understand her story and has begun preparations for the film. The source further added that the film might go on floors next year.

''While Karan is producing the film, a director is yet to be finalised.”, says the source.

