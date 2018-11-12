हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

After Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan to star in a seven-part Mahabharata series?

Well, if this is happening, it will be interesting to see Aamir in a web series!

After Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan to star in a seven-part Mahabharata series?

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan might soon star in a web series based on the epic Mahabharata, reports Filmfare. The report further reveals that the series will be seven-part long and the actor will fly to the USA to kick-start the project. Aamir will reportedly be on the core team and start recruitment of the big budget project. 

Well, if this is happening it will be interesting to see Aamir in a web series! More and more actors these days are becoming a part of digital space and the results have been good so far. While this piece of news excites us, it is to be noted that there is no official confirmation of the same. 

Aamir's latest release, 'Thugs of Hindostan' received mixed views from viewers as well as critics. The project is one of the biggest releases of the year and was highly anticipated ever since it was announced. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh besides Aamir and was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 Crore. 

'Thugs of Hindostan' broke records on the day of its release by minting over Rs 50 Crore, owing to the buzz surrounding the film. However, due to negative word of mouth, the film's collections are dipping rapidly. 

Set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

Aamir plays the firangi Mallah, Bachchan Senior plays Khudabaksh, Fatima plays Zafira and Katrina plays Suraiyya. Hollywood actor Lloyd Owen plays John Clive, the villain of the film.

