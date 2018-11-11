हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

After Vikas Bahl's exit, Kabir Khan steps in to complete Hrithik Roshan's Super 30?

Hrithik-starrer 'Super 30' which was being helmed by Vikas Bahl, got paused mid-way after an unnamed employee of Phantom Films accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment.

After Vikas Bahl&#039;s exit, Kabir Khan steps in to complete Hrithik Roshan&#039;s Super 30?
Film poster

New Delhi: The fate of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30' has been in a state of flux ever since film director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee of Phantom Films. Following the allegations, it was reported that Bahl was asked by the makers to move out of the project and a search for a new name to replace him had begun. 

However, only a week after the news surfaced, a website claimed that Madhu Mantena, who was one of the co-partners in now dissolved Phantom Films, convinced Hrithik to get back with Vikas Bahl to finish the shoot. No confirmation came from the filmmakers though. 

And now, several media reports claimed that ace director Kabir Khan has stepped in to help complete the film.

Kabir, who is also directing '83 starring Ranveer Singh with the same production house, decided to lend a helping hand in completing the film. "It is not a small thing for any renowned director to step in at this last hour to complete a film. But Kabir, who is already working on another big biopic ’83 for the same producers (Phantom Films) saw the gravity of the situation. Super 30 has so far shaped up into a finely-honed biopic. To leave it unfinished would be doing disservice to the good work that Anand Kumar has been doing, and to the cause of aesthetic cinema as well," a source told a leading daily. 

Starring Hrithik and television actress Mrunal Thakur, 'Super 30' is scheduled to release on January 30 and face a clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi'. The film will be Phantom Films's last production.

It is to be noted that 'Super 30', a biopic-drama is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. However, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results this year, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. 

The film also stars Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena and Amit Sadh, as narrator. 

